Back the Blue convoy travels though western Massachusetts

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The national anthem set the tone of a Back the Blue police convoy in Holyoke Saturday.

Those who were there came out for the love of their country and their deep respect for the police. They addressed why getting police more funding is so critical during this time.

“We want to support and fund our police departments, specifically to make sure police departments have the funding for proper trainings so that stuff like this doesn’t happen again,” said Fred Lowenthal, safety coordinator for the Blue Lives Matter campaign.

Saturday’s Back the Blue police convoy included President Trump supporters, Holyoke police officers and members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office.

The convoy began at the former Pier One parking lot in Holyoke and then went on to I-91 where supporters then made stops in Hampshire and Franklin counties.

And some residents who attended came a long way to show support for police officers.

“We’re both veterans, I’m air force and [she’s] a marine, so we support the blue,” said Ken Sanborn of Adams. “They’ve been through a lot of stuff happening right now so we are here to support them.”

After Holyoke, the convoy went through Greenfield, Deerfield and Hatfield.