‘Back the Blue’ parade held to show support for local police officers

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A “Back the Blue” drive-by parade was held in Enfield and Longmeadow to show support for police officers.

Locals gathered in Enfield Square and drove past the Enfield Police Department and the Longmeadow Police Department to show appreciation to the officers.

Organizers asked participants to decorate their bikes and cars with American Flags and signs saying “We Back The Blue.”

Event organizer, Henry Lanouette said, “This environment is probably the toughest that I can imagine for a police officer, so we are going out there just to say thank you to the men and women in blue and that we have their back in this precarious time to be in that job.”

Thursday night’s event follows several other police appreciation car parades, it was organized by the Ellington HOG Chapter and the Church of the Open Highway.