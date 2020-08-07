Back the Blue rally in Wilbraham shows support for local law enforcement

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A rolling rally brought people out in Hampden County to support law enforcement Thursday night.

Thursday night’s show of support for “Back the Blue” began in Wilbraham and ended in Hampden. That’s where 22News caught up with the rolling rally in support of the two police departments.

Many people lining the streets holding signs and flags. 22News spoke with an organizer about why it’s important for people to attend these recurring events.

“I think it’s important for every free citizen to get up support their local police departments, support their own rights,” Richard Howell said. “Get involved in your school districts, get involved in your own local municipal governance.”

Howell told 22News that Thursday night’s turnout was one of the largest they’ve seen.