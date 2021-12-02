‘Back to Business Career and Transfer Fair’ hosted by STCC

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A “Back to Business Career and Transfer Fair” is being held next week for job seekers and prospective students.

The event is taking place on December 8th and Springfield Technical Community College will be giving students the chance to meet with potential employers and representatives from four-year colleges.

STCC is hoping to help as many students as possible prepare to either further their education, or join the workforce.

“We’re excited about the fact that we’re bringing businesses to campus to come and interact with our students, giving our students some exposure in terms of preparing them to talk to employers,” said Dr. Shai Butler Interim Vice President for Advancement and Externa Affairs at STCC.

Dr. Butler says there are still some spots available for employers at the fair. If you’re interested, you can contact Kelly Galanis at the STCC Foundation.