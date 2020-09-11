Back-to-school drive-thru provides Springfield students with supplies

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A back to school materials and supplies drive-thru was held for students in Springfield continued Thursday.

The drive-thru was hosted by Impact Prep Middle School. Families were asked to wear masks and drive up in their cars at the Chestnut Accelerated Middle School campus.

Students were given free remote learning supplies and materials as well as a uniform shirt. Impact Prep faculty also took the time to introduce themselves to families and students.

22News spoke with Principal Dr. Declan O’Connor who said that the staff is ready to provide students and families with engaging virtual education experience.

“Provide them with the materials they need so that the remote learning experience is not what everybody fears it is,” O’Connor said. “So that we make sure that kids have the books, the school supplies, and all the information so we can have a successful start to the school year.”

Impact Prep Middle School will begin teaching remotely starting September 15.