Back to school event at Halo Hair Salon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A back-to-school event for girls on Sunday at a Springfield Hair Salon.

Halo Beauty Salon in East Springfield teamed up with Suez Temple 114 to help prepare dozens of girls, mostly high school age, to look their best when they return to school Monday. The owner of Halo Salon, Lilliana Rosario told 22News, it’s only fair that these girls receive a free hair trim and wash.

“I was hearing that a lot of folks were going to the barbershop for the boys, what about the girls? We need haircuts for girls too, so they can look good too,” Rosario said.

