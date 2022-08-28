CHICOPPE, Mass. (WWLP) – School for many has already begun or is right around the corner.

And communities around western Massachusetts are gearing up to make sure students are fully prepared with the school essentials. The event was hosted by 9 local business owners in the Chicopee, Holyoke and Springfield area. The backpack giveaway took place at the 2 Brothers Mini Mart in Chicopee Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Those in attendance were able to receive backpacks and school supplies. In addition, there was activities for parents and children to enjoy such as a bounce house, face painting, and a DJ.

Local businesses came together in Chicopee, trying to get kids prepared for the new school year. Even helping parents out by offering free school supplies. This inflation causes pain in the wallet, as parents try to budget the essential school items for their kids.

From backpacks to even haircuts, people here making sure kids get what they need before the big day back. Ricardo Diaz hosted the free hair cuts at his barbershop and helped organized the backpack giveaway event.

He says he is hopeful this will get kids on the right track. “Showing these kids at an early age, hey, anything is possible–school is very important. We always want to make sure that they have everything they need–and try to inspire them,” Diaz expressed.

And local parents, thankful for the help, as school spending hits record highs at $37 billion this year. Families with children in elementary through high school spending nearly $900 on schools supplies. That’s about $200 more compared to 2019.