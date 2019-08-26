Back to school safety reminders for drivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – School starts Monday for students in Springfield and that means there will be more kids walking, riding bikes and taking the bus to class.

The National Safety Council is now reminding drivers to be cautious on the roads.

According to local police, School zone speed limits of 20 miles per hour will be enforced.

Drivers should never stop their car in a crosswalk because that could potentially force kids to walk into traffic to cross the street.

Leave a safe distance around the school bus so kids can cross and never pass a school bus when it’s yellow or red lights are flashing and the STOP arm is extended.

According to MassDOT, drivers that don’t stop face a $250 citation for a first offense, $1,000 fine and a six month license suspension for a second violation.

