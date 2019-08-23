Back to school supplies donated to local kids

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 2,200 backpacks filled with school supplies are waiting for homeless school children at the school’s they’ll be attending next week.

22News caught up with the Peter Pan Bus delivering the backpacks to school districts throughout the Springfield area. United Way volunteers and staff delivered 120 backpacks to West Springfield high school.

They’ll be distributed to schools where some students are homeless when school begins next Thursday. The Memorial Elementary School Principal, Donna Calabrese told 22News these backpacks will help her students.

“It means everything to them,” said Calabrese. “They’ll be able to come to school pick out their own brand new backpacks. “It’s exciting for them and open it up and have brand new items in it. It means the world to them.”

All this week, United Way volunteers filled the 2,200 backpacks with school supplies donated during the month-long Stuff the Bus campaign.

The bus delivering West Springfield’s backpacks also made stops in Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, Holyoke, and South Hadley.