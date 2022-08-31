SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Preparations for the school year continue for many families some being gifted important supplies for the classroom on Wednesday.

These donations being made possible by Altranais Homecare. The home care group setting up shop on Chestnut street on Wednesday afternoon offering backpacks, haircuts, and family fun.

Those who came out also getting the opportunity to have their blood pressure checked and to learn more about their own health.

And Altranais homecare tells 22News that type of health awareness is even more important in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.