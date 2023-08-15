CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Free backpacks are available to Chicopee students in need of supplies.
According to Valley Opportunity Council, Inc., the Farmer’s Market has more than 100 backpacks filled with school supplies available Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. located at 35 Mt. Carmel Ave in Chicopee.
The Farmer’s Market also provides fresh and locally-grown products such as plants, vegetables, fruits, jams, baked goods, maple syrup, honey, and herbs for sale. Payment does vary on each vendor which consists of cash, SNAP/EBT benefits, HIP (Healthy Incentives Program), Senior Farmers’ Market Coupons, WIC Farmers’ Market Coupons, and credit/debit cards.
List of Vendors
- Cottage Grove, LLC.- Fruit, Maple Syrup
- Genaro’s Farm- Fruit and Vegetables
- Goodworks Coffee- Coffee
- Karen Tillman -Jewelry and Sculpted Dragons
- Pignatare’s Farm- Fruit, Vegetables
- Rentas Familia Farm – Vegetables
- Summit Farm -Fruit, Vegetables
- Sweet City – Maple Syrup
- Yarb Patch – Honey, Plants
