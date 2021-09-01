Backpack giveaway in Springfield Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Backpacks filled with school supplies are available to families in need at the Boys & Girls Club in Springfield Wednesday afternoon.

Three organizations partnered together to supply 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in Springfield. Suez Temple #114 Prince Hall Shriners along with CRRC MA and Boys & Girls Club Family Center to are providing the backpacks from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club located on 100 Acorn Street in Springfield.

Springfield Public Schools welcomes back K through 12 students to the classroom Monday for full time in person learning.

Face masks are required for everyone in buildings and on busses, that includes teachers and visitors to schools regardless of vaccination status. The school system says three feet of social distance will be done to the best of their ability and pool COVID-19 testing will continue as it did for the end of last school year.