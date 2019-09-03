Backpacks and school supplies donated to Holyoke families

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Seven hundred backpacks and other school supplies were donated Tuesday to Holyoke families in need.

Tufts Health Plan made the donation to children who are a part of Holyoke’s Head Start Program–the anti-poverty agency that prepares pre-school age children to enter public schools.

Single mother of two, Dalimar Romero, told 22News, how much she appreciates what Head Start has done for her children.

“Sometimes you just need a little bit of help, even the slightest bit of help.,” Romero said. “Sometimes we do struggle, especially single moms and no dads. And every little bit helps, honestly.”

Head Start has a history of helping Springfield area families in need.

The agency serving Springfield, Holyoke, and Chicopee has been providing pre-school services since 1965.