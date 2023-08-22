SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The United Way of Pioneer Valley will be stuffing a Peter Pan bus full of donated backpacks during their “Stuff the Bus” event on Tuesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the United Way of Pioneer Valley, staff and volunteers will pack hundreds of backpacks that are filled with donated school supplies in the storage area under the bus and on the seats.

After the backpacks have been packed, volunteers will drive throughout Hampden County to deliver the bags to the school districts that need them for students who are unhoused.

The stuffing begins at 8:00 a.m. at the United Way of Pioneer Valley on Main Street in Springfield.

The United Way of Pioneer Valley is an organization that brings people together to care for each other. They provide programs and services, volunteer, strengthen agencies, teach social responsibility, and meet the needs of the people of Hampden County, Granby, and South Hadley since 1921.