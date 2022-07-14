SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Black Springfield COVID-19 coalition hosted a Backyard party for the neighborhood.

Over at the Cozy Court Pavilion the community along with representative Bud Williams gathered to spread awareness on COVID-19.

Thursday evening’s event included raffles prizes and a barbeque to bring people in to have these conversation about public health and the risks of the recent highly contagious omicron variants.

Representative Williams stressing the importance of vaccinations, testing and discussing how Black and brown communities are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

“We still want to have fun with the community but at the same time keep talking to them and educating them in terms of staying safe wearing your masks social distance and being careful because this is not over,” Representative Williams told 22News.

Williams stressed the importance of having Black and brown communities learn about these health risks

from voices that represent them in the community.