SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Preparations are happening simultaneously for the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast this weekend in Springfield and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office is bringing home the bacon!

Over 1,000 pounds of bacon to be exact got delivered to the Western Massachusetts Recovery and Wellness Center. All hands were on deck Thursday morning cooking the bacon in preparation for this weekend’s event.

There are still a lot of products that are being picked up, delivered, and food that is being prepared to feed the many hungry bellies of all those attending the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast this weekend.

On Thursday, Sheriff Cocchi was joined by fellow officers to make sure that bacon was cooked to perfection. He says that cooking this much bacon is no easy task, it takes a lot of hands but most importantly a lot of heart.

“This is one of favorite events of the year. And show the cooking of the bacon. A thousand pounds of bacon is a lot of bacon! A lot of preparation and a lot of heart goes into doing these things for the people. Remember it’s not for an organization, this is for the people of our community to enjoy,” said Cocchi.

Once the bacon has been cooked, it will be delivered to MGM Springfield where it will be warmed up for the annual pancake party being served Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Main Street from State Street to Bridge Street.

It’s safe to say that based on the aroma of the bacon Thursday morning, it’s going to be a great addition to the delicious pancakes on Saturday morning.