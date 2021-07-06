Bad boy rocker Billy Idol taking the stage at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Legendary punk rocker Billy Idol will bring his high energy performance to the The Big E in September.

Wearing leather and a lip curling sneer, Idol hit the music mainstream in the 1980’s with self penned hits like “Dancing With Myself, “White Wedding,” “Rebel Yell,” “Eyes Without A Face,” “Flesh For Fantasy” and “Cradle Of Love.” His covers of “Mony Mony” and “To Be A Lover” were also smash singles.

Idol will be performing at The Big E Arena, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 7:30pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10am, exclusively at TheBigE.com. Concert tickets include admission to The Big E when purchased prior to the show date.

Also performing this year at the Big E Arena:

The Big E, New England’s Great State Fair, runs Sept. 17-Oct. 3 in West Springfield, Massachusetts.