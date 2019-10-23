Watch Live
Baird Middle School closed for third day in a row after sprinkler system flooded classrooms

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – Baird Middle School in Ludlow will be closed for the third day after a malfunction with the building’s sprinkler system flooded several classrooms on Sunday.

Ludlow schools superintendent Todd Gazda made the announcement for the school to be closed again on Wednesday after a glitch in the heating unit released 500 gallons of water inside the building over the weekend.

Superintendent Gazda said the computer glitch and the sprinkler have both been fixed and that this will not happen again. Cleanup crews worked all night to clear most of the water, but more work needs to be done to insure a safe return for students and staff.

