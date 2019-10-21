Baird Middle School closed Tuesday after sprinkler system flooded several classrooms

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baird Middle School will be closed for a second day after a malfunction with the building’s sprinkler system flooded several classrooms on Sunday.

Superintendent of Ludlow Public Schools, Todd Gazda, said Baird Middle School will be closed on Tuesday, October 22, in order to complete repairs. It will be considered as a Blizzard Bag day for students to keep all schools on the same schedule.

“Typically, if there are multiple, sequential cancelled days, only the first day will be considered a ‘blizzard bag’ day.” Todd Gazda, Superintendent, LPS

Baird Middle School was closed on Monday after multiple classrooms on the first and second floor flooded on Sunday. Superintendent Gazda said the flooding was a result of a computer glitch that caused one of the blowers on the rooftop to run hot, setting off a sprinkler in the cafeteria. Ludlow fire officials arrived and determined there was no fire before turning the sprinkler off.

Superintendent Gazda said the computer glitch and the sprinkler have both been fixed and that this will not happen again. Cleanup crews worked all night to clear most of the water, but more work needs to be done to insure a safe return for students and staff.

Students have been given an extended time to complete assignments and parents will be notified by Monday evening.

We are optimistic that we will be able to accomplish what needs to be done to open Baird on Wednesday. I will let you know one way or the other tomorrow afternoon or evening. Todd Gazda, Superintendent, LPS