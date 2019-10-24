Breaking News
No threat after device found on Turnpike road in Turners Falls

Baird Middle School reopened Thursday after closing three days

Hampden County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – Baird Middle School in Ludlow reopened Thursday after being closed for three days due to flooding.

The school was closed for three days due to a malfunction with the school’s heating unit that set off the sprinkler system and flooded several classrooms on Sunday.

According to Ludlow Public Schools Superintendent Todd Gazda, students and parents have been notified that the school will be back up and running on a normal schedule on Thursday, October 24.

Gazda added that some classrooms and sections of the building will be closed off in order to continue repair and remediation efforts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories