Baird Middle School reopened Thursday after closing three days

LUDLOW, Mass (WWLP) – Baird Middle School in Ludlow reopened Thursday after being closed for three days due to flooding.

The school was closed for three days due to a malfunction with the school’s heating unit that set off the sprinkler system and flooded several classrooms on Sunday.

According to Ludlow Public Schools Superintendent Todd Gazda, students and parents have been notified that the school will be back up and running on a normal schedule on Thursday, October 24.

Gazda added that some classrooms and sections of the building will be closed off in order to continue repair and remediation efforts.