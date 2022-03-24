HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker administration in Holyoke today to discuss efforts to get the final Massachusetts communities on high-speed internet. So with more places for people to work from home, 22News wanted to find out where things stand for the proposed east-west rail.

The Governor said he is still in talks with CSX and Amtrak to get the project to happen and he sees it heading in a positive direction.

“We’ve put a lot of work into improving a lot of the infrastructure between Worcester and Albany but there’s a lot more work that needs to be done there and I would say at this point that I feel pretty good about where it’s going as fast as people would like,” said Governor Baker.

The east-west rail would connect Albany to Boston with stops in Springfield and Pittsfield. That proposed project really started to pick up steam after the federal infrastructure legislation was passed. The Baker Administration announced support for it in February saying they want to dedicate funding to make it happen.

The big question is how they get the tracks to do it. That’s where coordinating with CSX and Amtrak comes into play.