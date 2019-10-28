Baker administration reaches deadline to modify vaping ban

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is the last day for Governor Baker to modify the vaping ban as an emergency regulation.

The Baker Administration needs to pursue emergency regulation or allow the sale of nicotine vaping products Monday.

Judge Douglas Wilkins said the administration had likely exceeded its executive authority on the original ban. Governor Baker appealed Judge Wilkins’ ruling but was denied by an appeals court judge.

The new regulation would shorten the ban from four months to three, allow for public testimony, and examine the ban’s impact on small business owners.

The governor said he’s working with State Attorney General Maura Healey to make sure the ban lasts beyond Monday.

The court order applies only to nicotine vaping products. Marijuana vaping products will still be banned either way.