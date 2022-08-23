An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts state and federal leaders will join the CEO of Amtrak Tuesday in a train ride from Boston to Springfield to highlight the need for an east-west rail link in the state.

Local leaders have for many years been pushing to develop a reliable service between the eastern and western parts of the state, but only recently has funding been committed to the effort. Earlier this month, Governor Charlie Baker signed-off on a $11.4B infrastructure bond bill that included funding for the east-west rail project.

East-west rail would connect Pittsfield, Springfield, Worcester, and Boston (with stops also being proposed in Chester and Palmer), and would be one of the largest projects the state has ever taken on.

State officials say that a rail line connecting the regions would be huge for economic development, housing initiatives, and jobs in western Massachusetts. It would make it easier for people to work in the job-rich Boston area while enjoying the more affordable cost-of-living offered in the western part of the state.

To promote this effort, Governor Baker, Congressman Richard Neal, Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner, and other transportation officials will ride Amtrak’s “Theater Car” from Boston’s South Station to Springfield’s Union Station Tuesday afternoon.

It is estimated that it would cost between $2 billion and $5 billion to make the project a reality.