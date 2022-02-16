BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has nominated two women for Associate Justices of the District Court, including one from Hampden County.

Attorneys Jaclyn R. Greenhalgh and Tina W. Cafaro have been picked by Baker for their years of experience in working in the criminal justice system in Massachusetts.

“Attorneys Greenhalgh and Cafaro each have decades of experience, with diverse and unique perspectives that I believe make them qualified candidates for the District Court,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “I am pleased to submit their names for consideration to these appointments.”

Attorney Cafaro has been working as a lawyer in the Greater Springfield area for 25 years. She began her legal career in 1995 as a clerk for the Honorable Justice Kent B. Smith of the Massachusetts Appeals Court. She then joined the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office as an Assistant District Attorney in 1996. Since 2001, Cafaro has been a Clinical Professor of Law and the Director of Criminal Law Clinics at the Western New England University School of Law. In this role she instructs students in both prosecution and defense clinics, and has served as a Special Assistant District Attorney for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office. She has been an instructor for the Massachusetts Police Training Committee, the Massachusetts State Police and the Massachusetts Trial Court Academies since 1999. Attorney Cafaro has been a member of the Hampden County Bar Association’s Education Committee since 2015 and is active in her community. She has been a basketball and lacrosse coach with the East Longmeadow Youth Sports Program for nearly two decades, and has previously served on the East Longmeadow Basketball Association’s Board of Directors. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst in 1992 and her Juris Doctorate from Western New England School of Law in 1995.

Jaclyn R. Greenhalgh began her law career in 1998 as a law clerk with the New Hampshire Superior Court, and later served as a law clerk with the Worcester County Superior Court in Massachusetts. From 2001 to 2004, she worked as a freelance attorney in both criminal and civil matters in addition to working as an associate attorney at Howard D’Amico, P.C. Currently, she works as an attorney with Gould and Ettenberg, P.C., and is also a faculty member of the Clark University School of Professional Studies, where she has taught business law and negotiation, mediation and conflict management courses since 2012. Attorney Greenhalgh volunteers her time and legal expertise with the Ascentria Care Alliance, with the Lawyer for a Day program in the Worcester District Court, and with the Volunteer Lawyers’ Service. She is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Armenian Apostolic Holy Trinity Church. Attorney Greenhalgh received her bachelor’s degree from Syracuse University in 1988, and her Juris Doctorate from the Northeastern University School of Law in 1998.

Judicial nominations are subject to the advice and consent of the Governor’s Council. Applicants for judicial openings are reviewed by the Judicial Nominating Commission (JNC) and recommended to the governor. Governor Baker established the JNC in February 2015 pursuant to Executive Order 558, a non-partisan, non-political Commission composed of volunteers from a cross-section of the Commonwealth’s diverse population to screen judicial applications. Twenty-one members were later appointed to the JNC in April 2015.