Baker-Polito Administration to announce outline of reforms for Soldiers Home in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration is set to announce an outline of reforms for the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke Thursday.

They’re intended to strengthen the Administration’s governance and oversight of the facility while also improving staffing processes, providing quality care for our veterans, and planning for significant capital improvements.

This comes as a coalition of veterans and supporters conducted several standouts throughout the Pioneer Valley this week to draw awareness and support for major renovations to the Soldiers’ Home.

They want Governor Baker to Immediately approve funding for these improvements. Construction of a new wing for 120 private rooms for veteran residents would be included in the project.

Several veterans organizations have written letters to the Baker-Polito Administration in support of the coalition’s cause, including the military order of the Purple Heart Department of Massachusetts.

