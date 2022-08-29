SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker will be in western Massachusetts on Monday, making stops in Springfield, West Springfield, and Holyoke.

Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito are scheduled to be in Springfield at 12:30 P.M., where they will join Mayor Domenic Sarno for an announcement of the redevelopment of the Civic Center Garage on Bruce Landon Way. The aging parking structure is set to be demolished and replaced.

After that, the governor and lieutenant governor will head to the West Springfield Town Common, to join city officials and MassDOT representatives for an event highlighting the administration’s municipal infrastructure programs and MassTRAC legislation, which is designed to support investments in transportation and environmental infrastructure.

At 3:15 P.M., Baker and Polito will go to Holyoke Heritage State Park, where they will make an announcement about the “Greening the Gateway Cities” program, which is designed to increase tree cover in the state’s urban areas.