SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For the second consecutive day, Governor Charlie Baker and Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito will be making stops in western Massachusetts, with visits to Berkshire, Hampshire, and Hampden Counties Tuesday.

Baker and Polito will first join other state officials for the ceremonial groundbreaking of the Greylock Glen Outdoor Recreation and Nature Center in Adams at 10:00 A.M..

They will then travel to Williamsburg for a noontime announcement of the latest round of Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness (MVP) grant awards.

Finally, at 2:00, they will visit Valley Venture Mentors in Springfield to meet with members of the Western Massachusetts Economic Development Council, highlighting the organization’s work to support local entrepreneurs.

Governor Baker and Lieutenant Governor Polito also made stops in western Massachusetts on Monday, making visits to Springfield, West Springfield, and Holyoke.