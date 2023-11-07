SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As part of its ‘Tires to Inspire’ campaign, Balise Auto, with nine locations throughout western Massachusetts, will donate a portion of the proceeds of every set of four tires it sells to Junior Achievement of Western Massachusetts (JAWM).

“It’s an honor to once again be supporting Junior Achievement with our Tires to Inspire program,” said Alex Balise, director of marketing at Balise Auto. “Tires to Inspire is our way of raising money and awareness for local organizations like JAWM and the incredible work they do to empower young people in our community through work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy programs.”

“Thanks to the financial support we receive from great corporate partners like Balise Auto, we are able to continue offering our academically challenging programs to local schools and community groups free of charge,” said Jennifer A. Connolly, JAWM president. “The Tires to Inspire campaign was a huge success last year, and we’re thrilled Balise has decided to continue it.”

Balise added, “Winter will be here soon with its snow and ice; now is the perfect time for people to make sure their tires are in good shape. Even if you don’t need tires, we encourage anyone who can support Junior Achievement through a direct donation.”

Youth in western Massachusetts benefit from JAWM’s economic education and financial literacy programs, which encourage them to recognize their potential and prepare them for life after graduation. This campaign runs through November 30th.

To make a donation to the JAWM click here.

