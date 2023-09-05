SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Balise Auto will be announcing their relocation plan to move their corporate headquarters to Springfield on Tuesday.

According to a news release from Balise, it will be moving its headquarters to Main Street in Springfield from its West Springfield location. Mayor Domenic Sarno, along with Balise Auto Group President Jeb Balise, will be at the special announcement.

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, “Jeb Balise and his family have been outstanding corporate citizens. From investing well over $10 million in his new state-of-the-art car dealership in our South End, which has spurred even more public and private economic development to the area – to this current jobs move to downtown Springfield – to being a great friend to our South End Citizens Council, Jeb’s philanthropic efforts are greatly appreciated. Also, I know firsthand of the great quality product and customer service the Balise Auto Group provides as my family continues to purchase vehicles from Balise too. Thank you, Jeb for your continued belief and investment in our Springfield.”

The announcement will be held at 2:15 p.m. at the TD Bank Building on Main Street in Springfield.

Balise Auto is one of the largest retailers of new and used vehicles in New England and is currently headquartered in West Springfield. The organization employs over 1,300 associates at dealerships, car washes, and related facilities in Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Rhode Island.