Balise donates SUV to Forest Park Zoo

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Balise Hyundai in Springfield donated a new SUV to The Zoo in Forest Park and Education Center on Thursday.

It’s a fully wrapped, 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe to be used by the “Zoo on the Go” program. The “Zoo on the Go” has reached 8,000 people across Massachusetts and Connecticut in the last three years.

“Balise is such a wonderful community partner. We are so thrilled to be partnering with them again, its incredibly generous and they’re right here in our backyard. We are half a mile apart. To be able to partner with a business like Balise is always a pleasure.” -Sarah Tsitso, The Zoo in Forest Park Executive Director

Balise also donated a van to the zoo in 2016. That donation helped expand the Zoo’s educational programs, which focus on education, conservation, and rehabilitation.