Balise opens Mazda dealership on East Columbus Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Balise Auto dealerships have widened their footprint in the city’s South End.

Balise has opened their new Mazda complex at 733 East Columbus Avenue.

A company spokesman said the new Mazda site is in keeping with the Balise commitment to further development in the South End of the city. The neighborhood is also home to their Chevrolet and Buick dealerships.

The Balise family of auto sales have also recently extended south to Fairfield, Connecticut and east to the Cape Cod town of Hyannis.