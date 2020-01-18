Balise to help repair couple’s damaged vehicle used to chase Springfield kidnapping suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield couple used their car to help track down the suspect who allegedly abducted an 11-year-old girl on Wednesday.

The couple followed the suspected car in their black Cadillac Escalade. Their car was damaged in the chase, including the suspension and back bumper.

The Balise Collision Repair Center in West Springfield told 22News they contacted the couple and asked if them if they could make the repairs for them.

“Balise reached out to them to let them know we wanted to step up and take care of them as part of the community for what they did for the community,” said Derek Weaver, general manager at the center. “In reality, we are just trying to return a favor for what they did right now.”

Weaver told 22News they are still assessing the cost of the damage, but it’s expected to be in the thousands.

He expects the suspension and a rear tire will have to be replaced.