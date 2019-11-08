Balise to honor employees at 100th-anniversary celebration in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Balise Motor Sales will honor employees at their 100th-anniversary celebration in Springgirlf on Friday evening.

Over 200 Balise employees with 10 or more years of employment will be honored at the celebration which will take place at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield at 6 p.m.

Owner and CEO of Balise, Jeb Balise said, “To have so many great associates come together to celebrate this milestone will be incredibly special for myself and our family.”

We are excited to show our associates how much they mean to us by hosting this event, and we hope they know how appreciative we are of all their incredible work over the years. Alex Balise, Director of Marketing at Balise Motor Sales

