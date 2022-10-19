WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Animal Control is looking for the public’s help in locating the owner of a ball python found at Mittineague Park.

According to West Springfield Animal Control on Facebook, the ball python is someone’s pet and they are looking for information on how it ended up in the park. Mittineague Park is located at 1695 Westfield St. and is approximately 325 acres.

The ball python gets its name from rolling itself into a ball when threatened. They are not venomous and can grow to be six feet long.

(West Springfield Animal Control) (West Springfield Animal Control)

Animal Control is not looking for a placement or foster care for the snake at this time. If you have any information you are asked to call Animal Control at 413-263-3210 extension 9.