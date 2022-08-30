CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Banjo Pickin’ Gals were stringing to a tune Tuesday night. Paula Bradley and Marylou Ferrante were live at the Chicopee Public Library for a delightful show.

The duo teamed up as “Banjo Blue” to present the stories and songs of female banjo players from the 1920’s to 1940’s.

“I love to do these types of programs where you integrate music and the history and honor the people that this music came from,” said Marylou Ferrante of Milbury.

“This is the first time since COVID-19 that we’ve got back together because of these grants and the opportunity to pull our collective interest in music and put on this program,” said Paula Bradley of Lee.

This event was held at the Community Room and was open to the public at no cost and was supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.