Bank account set up for 94-year-old Chicopee woman who lost envelope of cash

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The community of Chicopee is rallying to support a 94-year-old woman who lost a significant amount of cash earlier this week.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News the elderly woman dropped an envelope containing the cash somewhere between Westfield Bank and Ocean State Job Lot on Tuesday. No one turned it in.

Multiple people expressed interest in donating to the woman on Facebook. Wilk posted an update Friday afternoon to inform those interested in donating that an account at Westfield Bank has been set up for donations. Once the amount the woman lost is met, the account will be closed.

“And again, thank you for your kindness and compassion and giving back. Its what makes this community unique and awesome,” Wilk said.