HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – As graduation season continues, a special event was held Thursday night to support Latinx students in our area achieve their academic dreams.

The ‘Latino Scholarship Fund of Western Massachusetts’ held its annual banquet at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. The organization recognized scholars, community award winners, and the achievements of the Latinx community.

The goal is to provide scholarship opportunities for college-bound Latinx students in western Massachusetts. President of the organization, Derek Estrella, telling 22News, “Tonight is a big celebration of all the success and very much highlighting our next generation of youth entering into higher education.”

The Latino Scholarship Fund of Western Massachusetts has awarded more than 250 scholarships so far.