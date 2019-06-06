Barbecue held for first responders in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A barbecue was held in Springfield Wednesday afternoon to honor local first responders.

The barbecue was put together by The Wellington and held at their assisted living facility in Springfield. Dozens of first responders attended the event.

Springfield Fire Department fire inspector Willie Spears told 22News why Wednesday’s informal tribute was important for first responders.

“It’s good for us because not only do we get to sit down and have a meal, and of course have good conversation, but also them showing their appreciation for what we do makes us feel good,” said Spears. “So, this is a great opportunity for us to get together and do that.”

The Wellington has been hosting these meals for first responders for several years.