Barbershops and hair salons reopening with strict restrictions to keep staff, customers safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As Massachusetts moves closer to re-opening the economy, some businesses are beginning to make plans to keep employees and customers safe once they’re able to open.

It’s still not clear which businesses will be able to open next week, but a local barber shop created an extensive list of new protocols that it will be following when barber shops and salons are allowed to open.

22News spoke to a hairdresser in New Hampshire who went back to work just two days ago. She said they have very tight restrictions, and locally, barber shops and salons are planning for something similar.

The hair salons and barber shop industry already has strict health guidelines, but with COVID-19, shop owners aren’t taking any chances. The Barber in Feeding Hills is renovating their space to promote social distancing.

They’re designating area for older patrons and those at higher risk of COVID-19. The owner, Tony Spryzenski, told 22News how cautious the shop will be.

“We are just trying to do our best with everything that’s going on we want to protect our families as well as our customers,” he said.

Once open, Spryzenski plans on taking people’s temperatures, having them wait in their cars until it’s their turn, and sanitizing all surfaces, chairs, and tools even more so than usual.

In New Hampshire, barbershops and salons opened this week, but are restricted to only doing haircuts and root color touch ups. 22News spoke with a hairdresser Jo Hebert. She said the restrictions are limiting her income.

“It’s still not what we would be normally making if we were back at the salon at full capacity so it’s a little frustrating,” said Hebert.

In Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker said he expects to announce a decision on whether to extend or lift the current stay-at-home advisory in the Commonwealth on Monday.