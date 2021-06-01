Barnes ANGB to conduct training flights in Vermont

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — The 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base is scheduled to conduct training flights in and around Vermont during the month of June.

The National Guard wants to remind residents to not be alarmed by the additional flying of the F-15s during this month since it is only for training purposes.

The 104th Fighter Wing is trained to provide help and to protect the northeast United States from any airborne threat. They are always on call for an emergency response to include security, logistics, communications, firefighting, and medical support to the nation and Commonwealth of Massachusetts.