Barnes Regional Airport’s B-17 bomber will still fly passengers next weekend

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Barnes Regional Airport has not changed its plans for a B-17 bomber to fly passengers over Westfield next weekend.

Airport Manager Eric Billowitz told 22News, the B-17 visit is still on for the weekend starting October 11. He expects a large turn out to view the plane or possibly pay for a flight aboard the “flying fortress.”

He said there’s no question about passenger safety.

“You know, in order to carry passengers they, like any commercial airline, have to maintain a level of fitness to be able to carry their passengers,” Billowitz told 22News.

There was one plane diverted to Barnes municipal airport following the B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport. A World War II vintage Mustang fighter plane.

No word when the “Mustang” will be permitted to return to its home base in Connecticut.

