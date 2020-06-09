Bars in Massachusetts not allowed to reopen until Phase 4

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There is a lot of frustration and confusion among bars that were pushed back to the last phase of the state’s reopening plan.

Bars are now categorized, along with dance clubs and nightclubs, as part of Phase 4. They were slated to open in Phase 3, which could be three weeks away.

The Rumbleseat Bar in Chicopee was able to open their outdoor patio since they serve food, but there are many other bars that don’t have this option.

“I have a lot of friends in the business that are heartbroken to be honest with you,” Rumbleseat owner Bill Stetson said. “And I’m heartbroken for them to see they’ve gone from Phase 3 to Phase 4. That means my bar is not open until Phase 4. That’s very disappointing.”

Stetson said they will set up tables near their bar once the state allows indoor table service in Phase 2. However, with the capacity and social distancing restrictions, they don’t know how profitable they’ll be.

Wineries, dispensaries, and beer gardens were allowed to open as long as they serve food.

Massachusetts won’t advance to Phase 4, the “new normal,” until there is a vaccine or effective treatment for Covid-19.