Barstool Sports to assist struggling Southwick dance company

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Financial help is on the way for a local dance company that teaches hundreds of young boys and girls in Southwick.

Nutmeg’s Dance & Theatre Co. is the latest business to receive financial help from The Barstool Fund. The dance company, located on College Highway in Southwick, was founded in 2000 with 11 dancers and one instructor.

The dance company has since grown and teaches over 200 boys and girls locally, but since the pandemic, shutdowns and restrictions have made it difficult for the company to keep going.

The Barstool Fund, created by Dave Portnoy, has helped raise more than $20 million for more than 85 small businesses struggling across the country.

Last week, 22News learned the Fund was assisting Atlas Pub & Kitchen in Chicopee. On Thursday, we learned Portnoy had reached out to the Southwick dance company to offer financial aid. The amount is currently unknown.

Portnoy spoke to the founder of Nutmeg’s Dance & Theatre Co. via FaceTime, after receiving an email and video about the studio’s struggles during these unprecedented times and offered to help.

“What we look for is a business that has a track record of success,” Portnoy told 22News during a one-on-one interview with reporter Hector Molina last week.

The Barstool Fund has helped many other businesses including Anchovies in Boston, Gene’s Restaurant in New York City, Nola Bistro in Michigan, Chick & Bernies Red Rooster Inn in Pennsylvania, Holly Lanes in Michigan, and La Cucina in Connecticut.

If you are a small business owner in need of help due to the impacts of COVID, you can submit your application for The Barstool Fund.

You can also contribute to the fund to help struggling businesses.