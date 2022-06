LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – “El Presidente,” or Dave Portnoy President of Barstool Sports, has released another local pizza shop review.

Portnoy recently visited Casa Pizzeria of Ludlow for his famous “One Bite” pizza review. Portnoy is famous for his “One Bite” pizza reviews of different pizza shops around the country. Portnoy gave Casa a 7.9 rating, the same rating he gave Red Rose in Springfield.

So far western Massachusetts has been well represented.