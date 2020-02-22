Bartenders gather for second annual “Battle of the Bars”

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Bartenders from around western Massachusetts gathered for a night of fun and fundraising on behalf of the Holyoke St Patrick’s Parade Committee.

The second annual ‘battle of the bars’ went down at the Knights of Columbus Council Friday night. Representatives from six local bars and restaurants went head-to-head in bartending competitions, competing for tips.

The winner gets to host the third annual battle at their bar next year. The tips go to funding, what one contestant said is the best road race and parade day around.

Melissa Chapin told 22News, “I love it this is my second year I get amped, I just love the crowd and I love how people are just so supportive. If you’ve ever been part of road race or seen the parade you would understand what this committee does for the town. So I love to support it and be a part of it.”

The legendary parade day is just about a month away, scheduled for March 22.