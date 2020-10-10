Basement fire in Springfield house leaves residents temporary without home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A fire in the basement of a home on Rodney Smith Junior Circle has left an adult and three children without a home Friday night.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News a small fire was inside the home when firefighters arrived around 11:50 Friday night.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly. Less than $2,000 in damaged was caused but the residents were not able to stay in the home due to it. An adult and three children are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is looking into what caused the fire.