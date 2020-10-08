Basement fire leaves Holyoke family without home

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke family is without a home Wednesday night following a fire at a townhouse on Cabot Street.

Captain Kevin Cavagnac of the Holyoke Fire Department said crews were called to 132 Cabot Street for the fire which was located in the basement of the townhouse around 5:30 p.m. The residents, a family of seven, were able to safely evacuate and crews were able to contain the fire.

No injuries were reported and the family of seven is being assisted by the local Red Cross.

Capt. Cavagnac said the fire occurred during Wednesday’s severe weather that brought strong winds and heavy rains in the area. This caused a tree to come down behind the house, bringing down powerlines that were attached to the back of the house.

The basement fire closed Cabot Street from High Street and Commercial Street for some time but has since reopened.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.