SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 43 Kenwood Terrace for a basement fire Saturday morning.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, around 5:45 a.m., there was a small basement fire at 43 Kenwood Terrace. The fire was out when the crews arrived.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire. There is no word about if there were any injuries.

