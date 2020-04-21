Breaking News
Basement fire on North Canal Street in Holyoke

(Photo: Holyoke Fire Department)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Four people are temporarily without a home after a basement fire at 50 North Canal Street in Holyoke Tuesday morning.

According to Holyoke Fire Captain Kevin Cavagnac, the fire department received calls reporting smoke in the basement of the two and a half story townhouse around 11:30 a.m.

Cavagnac said a man was home with his baby boy but was able to get out of the home unharmed. Firefighters found heavy smoke conditions, but no immediate flames. Flames were then found in a crawl space below the kitchen, and were quickly put out.

