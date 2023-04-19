WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Fire Department was sent to Westfield Street for a basement fire Wednesday morning.

West Springfield Fire Lt. Tony Spear told 22News that at 7:01 a.m., there was a small basement fire on 758 Westfield Street. The fire has been put out and contained in the basement. The fire did not impact any of the units in the complex.

All of the occupants are able to return to their apartments. There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Fire crews have begun to clear the debris from the fire.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.